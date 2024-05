Juicy Fruit is a creative and energizing sativa dominant hybrid with euphoric and uplifting effects and is a mix of fruity flavors and aromas such as lemon, plum, berries, and tropical fruits. Created by crossing an afghani Indica and Thai sativa, this strain has many great medicinal properties and is said to relieve ADD/ADHD, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, fatigue, muscle spasms, nausea, and migraines.

