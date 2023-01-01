Jungle Cake is a pleasant but powerful hybris cannabis strain created by crossing White Fire #43 and Wedding Cake and promotes an arousing effect as well as a happy and creative mindset and a whole lot of giggles! With diesel, fruity, nutty, and sugary sweet flavors and fruity sweet aromas and undertones of diesel and earthy pine, Jungle Cake is said to be a great option for appetite loss, depression, stress, mood swings, and nausea.

Show more