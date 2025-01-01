Jungle Juice is a sativa dominant cross between Animal Cookies and Tangie. Jungle Juice offers a rich bouquet of sweet and sour citrus notes, particularly reminiscent of oranges, complemented by earthy undertones, as well as a surprising banana aftertaste. Users often experience an uplifting and energetic high, characterized by enhanced focus and creativity. The onset is typically heady, imparting a euphoric sensation that transitions into a comfortable, motivating energy throughout the body. This makes Jungle Juice suitable for daytime use and for engaging in creative or social activities.

