About this product
King Kong Kush is a relaxing hybrid strain with head to toe effects created by crossing Grape Ape and OG Kush. Stong and long lasting, King Kong Kush is a great strain for those suffering from chronic pain. Is has a fresh pine aroma and a sweet flavor profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057