King's Kush is a long lasting and heavy hitting indica dominant strain created by crossing OG Kush and Grape. Expect a flavor profile of grape, lavender, and grapefruit. King's Kush is a bit of a creeper that gradually takes over your body resulting in a powerful sedation great for those with chronic pain, inflammation, and sleep issues.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.