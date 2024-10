Kiwi Sherbet is a balanced hybrid cannabis strain that offers a delightful combination of sweet, tropical flavors and uplifting yet relaxing effects. This strain is a cross between Kiwi and Sunset Sherbet, blending the fruity, exotic notes of its Kiwi parent with the creamy, sweet characteristics of Sunset Sherbet. It’s ideal for those looking for a flavorful and versatile experience that can be enjoyed at various times of the day.

