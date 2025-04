Kong is a larger than life indica dominant strain created by crossing Motivation X White Russian. A relaxing body high accompanies a heady lift, keeping your body fully calm and at ease without putting you to sleep. This bud has a sweet and citrusy lemon flavor with a lightly spicy and peppery exhale. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy herbal overtone accented by a punch of sour lemony citrus and skunky diese. Kong is a great choice for treating chronic pain, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, chronic stress or PTSD and headaches or migraines.

