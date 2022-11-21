About this product
Kush Mintz is a well balanced hybrid cross of Animals Mints and Bubba Kush. Uplifting and happy, this strain is a good choice for those dealing with stress and anxiety. Kush Mintz is also said to be an appetite stimulant and has the well known "cookie" flavor profile with hints of mint and pine.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057