Also known as "Los Angeles Kush," LA Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain whose specific genetics are unknown. It is believed to be a variety of OG Kush. LA Kush is earthy and piney with hints of a menthol flavor.
Happy and mood-boosting, this strain is sure to put a smile on your face. LA kush is also said to spark creativity and alleviate stress.
