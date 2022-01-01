About this product
Also known as "Los Angeles Kush," LA Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain whose specific genetics are unknown. It is believed to be a variety of OG Kush. LA Kush is earthy and piney with hints of a menthol flavor.
Happy and mood-boosting, this strain is sure to put a smile on your face. LA kush is also said to spark creativity and alleviate stress.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.