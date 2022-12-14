About this product
Lava Cake is a powerful hybrid created by crossing Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Lava Cake produced relaxing effects to both the mind and the body which make it a great option for a lazy day. Known for its delectable sweet flavor profile and aroma, Lava Cake gives major baked goods vibes with notes of sugary dough and grandmas cookies.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057