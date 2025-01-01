Lemon Cheesecake is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Cheesecake smells like musk, earth, and skunk complimented by sweet, creamy lemon undertones. The flavor mirrors this aromatic profile, offering a skunky taste with a sweet, creamy lemon finish. ​Users often experience a cerebral and uplifting high, characterized by enhanced creativity and focus.

