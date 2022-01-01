Lemon Cherry Gelato Shatter is an uplifting and sociable indica dominant hybrid which promotes a euphoric relaxation that erases negativity and racing thoughts. A great strain for mood swings and stress as well as chronic pain.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a sweet & sour citrus delight with notes of woody pine in both aroma and flavor.



Shatter from Cannalicious is created from using the finest cured biomass which gives the concentrate its glass like stability and high potency over 80%