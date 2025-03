California Sour x Lost Coast OG have come together to give you Lemon Diesel - a super heavy indica dominant strain that promotes a creative euphoria as well as relaxing full body physical effects. Sweet fruit and sour citrus inhale matched with a peppery diesel exhale will show you exactly why this strain is called Lemon Diesel. Lemon Diesel may relieve ADD/ADHD, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and stress.

