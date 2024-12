Lemon G is an energetic and creative sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing G13 and Kali Mist and boasts a strong citrus and diesel aroma similar to Pine-Sol. Euphoria and focus are some more reported effects. Lemon G is said to be a great strain for chronic pain, depression, epilepsy, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, appetite loss, migraines, nausea, and PTSD.

