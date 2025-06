Lemon Garlic OG is a unique indica-dominant phenotype of the famed True OG, known for its bold, savory aroma and deeply relaxing effects. this strain delivers a complex flavor profile with zesty lemon, sharp garlic, and subtle notes of herbs and pine. The effects of Lemon Garlic OG come on with a calming mental clarity, followed by a soothing body high that eases stress, tension, and physical discomfort. It’s ideal for evening use, promoting relaxation without complete sedation, and may help with pain, anxiety, or insomnia.

