Lemon Pie is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its zesty citrus flavor and uplifting effects. It’s the result of crossing Lemon Skunk with Cherry Pie, creating a strain that blends sweet and tangy notes with a balanced high that’s great for a variety of activities. Lemon Pie provides an uplifting and energizing cerebral high, boosting mood, focus, and creativity. It’s great for social situations or for tackling creative projects with a clear and motivated mind.

