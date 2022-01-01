About this product
Lemonie Znicket is a beautiful uplifting shatter that is as equally smooth as it is vibrant. Lemonie Znicket is fruity and delicious on the inhale with a sweet and clean lemony exhale that promotes a euphoric and creative effect that will leave you buzzing for hours!
Extracted with care and precision by Cannalicious Labs.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.