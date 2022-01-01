Mandarin Cookies is a sweet and sour sativa dominant hybrid that is created by crossing Original Cookies with Mandarin Sunset. Sweet citrus is met with herbal notes and diesel undertones. Euphoric and calming, Mandarin Cookies is said to be appropriate for ADD/ADHD management, pain, and depression.



If you're a fan of terpenes, this juicy Mandarin Cookies live resin is for you!

