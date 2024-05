Mango Haze is a perfectly balanced, euphoric, and uplifting hybrid strain created as a three-way cross between the insanely popular Northern Lights #5 X Skunk X Haze strains. Mango Haze boasts a delicious fruity tropical and sweet citrus flavor profile and a sweet earthy mango aroma. This strain is said to be a great option for arthritis, migraines, muscle spasms, PTSD, and stress.

