Mango Punch is a hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing Mango and what is believed to be Purple Punch. Sour citrus and sweet tropical fruit make up the delectable flavor profile. Effects from this strain are reported as calming, focused, uplifting, happy, and tingly. Mango Punch is a great mood booster and is also great for headaches, migraines, chronic pain, depression, and arthritis.

Show more