Melon Gum is a focused and giggly indica dominant hybrid strain created as a cross between the insanely delicious and fragrant Lavender X Bubble Gum strains. Melon Gum promotes a happy relaxation and a flavor reminiscent of strawberry bubble gum, honey and lavender. Melon Gum may help with anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, inflammation, and symptoms associated with cancer and chemotherapy.

