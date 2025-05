Memory Loss is a powerful sativa-dominant hybrid known for its intensely cerebral effects and pungent aroma. A cross between Amnesia Haze and Face Off OG, this strain lives up to its name by delivering a fast-acting, head-spinning high that can leave even seasoned users feeling spacey and uplifted. Its flavor profile is a bold mix of spicy herbs, earthy pine, and sharp citrus, with a nose that’s unmistakably loud and funky. The high hits hard and fast with a rush of mental energy, euphoria, and creativity, followed by a subtle body buzz that helps smooth out the ride.

read more