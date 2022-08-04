Moonshine Haze is a cerebral sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing the strains Nevil's Wreck with Amnesia Haze. It's flavor profile is that of woody earth, and bright citrus/ grapefruit. Moonshine Haze is an energetic and uplifting daytime strain that can be used to promote creativity, focus, and socialization - this makes it perfect for those suffering from anxiety, fatigue, and stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.