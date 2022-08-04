Moonshine Haze is a cerebral sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing the strains Nevil's Wreck with Amnesia Haze. It's flavor profile is that of woody earth, and bright citrus/ grapefruit. Moonshine Haze is an energetic and uplifting daytime strain that can be used to promote creativity, focus, and socialization - this makes it perfect for those suffering from anxiety, fatigue, and stress.