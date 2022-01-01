About this product
Moonshine OG is a even keeled hybrid and is a great strain option for those suffering from chronic pain as well as insomnia, stress, and anxiety.
Wax is a terpene and cannabinoid-rich concentrate with a cream- like texture that provides a rich- flavorful experience. Extracted with care and precision at Cannalicious Labs.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.