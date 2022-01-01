About this product
Mountain Kush Shatter is an indica dominant cannabis strain created by crossing White Walker Kush and Blue Flame. With notes of sage and grapefruit, this shatter is smooth and great tasting.
Uplifting, euphoric, and arousing - Mountain Kush is said to be great for managing fatigue, insomnia, mood swings, and depression.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.