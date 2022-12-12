About this product
New York Diesel is a sativa leaning hybrid strain with aromas of pungent lime and grapefruit. NY Diesel is uplifting and promotes full body relaxation and happy talkative qualities. It is said to be a great option for social activities and individuals prone to anxiety.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057