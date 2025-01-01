Night Train is a sleepy hybrid that is said to wash away any and all racing thoughts. Created by crossing Jasmine and Trainwreck, Night Train will put both your body and mind at ease while creating a calming euphoria, making it a great option for chronic stress, pain, depression, and mood swings. Night Train boasts flavors of spicy black pepper with an earthy sour exhale and pungent, earthy, sweet and sour aromas.

