About this product
OG Diesel is a heavy-hitting hybrid cannabis strain whose fragrant citrus aroma is met with an equally intense diesel flavor. For being quite popular, there is little known about the actual origin of OG Diesel. It is said to come from the infamous OG Kush and NYC Diesel.
OG Diesel live resin promotes creativity as well as a happy, giggly, euphoric effect and is said to stimulate arousal.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.