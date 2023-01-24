About this product
Orange Crush Live Resin is a vibrant sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing California Orange with legendary indica, Blueberry. Orange Crush has a super sweet and tangy flavor profile and promotes an uplifting cerebral effect that is happy and upbeat and great for boosting moods on a gloomy day.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057