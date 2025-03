Outlaw is a sativa dominant strain created by crossing Super Haze and Amnesia. This strain is a quick hitting powerhouse that provides a clear headed cerebral effect with a jolt of euphoric energy. This head buzz slowly melts down the whole body to provide a delayed sense of sedation. Outlaw boasts a classic lemon/pine flavor profile and is said to be a great option for chronic pain, ADD/ADHD, depression, anorexia, inflammation, and stress.

read more