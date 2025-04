Papaya Bomb is a potent indica-leaning hybrid cross between Papaya and THC Bomb. Bursting with tropical fruit flavors and heavy-hitting effects this strain offers a vibrant aroma of ripe papaya, sweet citrus, and a hint of earthy spice, making every hit taste like a tropical getaway. Papaya Bomb delivers a deep, calming body high paired with a blissful, hazy mental state. It's perfect for evening use, helping to relieve stress, soothe aches, and melt away tension,

read more