Peach Rings is a mouth-watering cannabis strain that is slightly indica dominant, 60/40, and comes from crossing MarionBerry Kush with Eddy OG. A great remedy for insomnia, anxiety, pain, muscle spasms, and cramps, Peach Rings will leave the mind happy, relaxed, and uplifted before relaxing the body into a state of sedation.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.