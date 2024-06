Peachy Mack is a giggly and euphoric sativa dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Golden Pineapple and Peaches N Cream. Known for it's delicious flavor and happy high, Peachy Mack boasts a flavor profile of juicy peach with notes of sour skunk, pineapple, and tropical fruit and is said to relieve depression, fatigue, headaches, migraines, nausea, and stress.

