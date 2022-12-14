You know it, you love it - Pineapple Express is a sativa dominant hybrid strain made famous by the hilarious stoner saga of the same name. Made by crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian, Pineapple Express gives bright citrus notes, with undertones of fruity pineapple and earthy pine. Pineapple express provides an uplifting and creative buzz which makes it a great strain for daytime use and social situations.

