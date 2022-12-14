About this product
You know it, you love it - Pineapple Express is a sativa dominant hybrid strain made famous by the hilarious stoner saga of the same name. Made by crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian, Pineapple Express gives bright citrus notes, with undertones of fruity pineapple and earthy pine. Pineapple express provides an uplifting and creative buzz which makes it a great strain for daytime use and social situations.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057