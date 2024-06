Pineapple Goat also known as "Golden Goat" is a creative and euphoric strain created by crossing Pineapple Kush and the Golden Goat, with citrus, fruity, sweet pineapple flavors and a dank citrus aroma. Pineapple Goat is a great option for those needing relief from bipolar disorder, depression, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, headaches, loss of appetite, and nausea.

