If you are looking for a smooth and uplifting sativa dominant hybrid, look no further than Pinny Cheese Shatter from Cannalicious Labs. Sweet, fruity, and slightly cheesy Pinny Cheese provides a mellow, cerebral yet fully functional effect that makes it a great strain for daytime activity and social situations.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.