Platinum Valley is a potent sativa-dominant strain celebrated for its sharp citrus aroma and energizing effects. A cross between Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and SFV OG, this strain shines with bright notes of lemon, pine, and sweet earth, creating an invigorating and refreshing flavor profile.



The high hits quickly with a clear-headed, uplifting buzz that boosts mood, sparks creativity, and enhances focus—making it ideal for daytime use or social settings. As the experience unfolds, a light body relaxation sets in without weighing you down.

read more