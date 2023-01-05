About this product
SFV Headband x Sour Grapes
Funky and Citrus Aromas
Sweet Lemon Flavor Profile
Cerebral and Euphoric - stimulates the mind, promotes creativity, and is said to be great for those dealing with anxiety.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057