Plush Berry is an indica dominant hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. This strain has the aroma of fresh violets paired with notes of deep berry which carries throughout the flavor as well. Plus Berry puts the mind and the body into a deep relaxation and is said to be a great strain for pain, stress, and sleep.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.