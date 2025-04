Punch Breath is a potent indica-dominant hybrid known for its heavy-hitting effects and bold flavor. A cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch, this strain delivers a sweet, fruity aroma layered with hints of berry, vanilla, and a touch of earthy spice. Punch Breath offers deep body relaxation paired with a calming, euphoric mental high. It’s perfect for evening use, helping to melt away stress, ease tension, and promote deep chill—sometimes leading to serious couch-lock if you overindulge.

read more