Great for treating chronic stress/ anxiety, depression, chronic pain and eye pressure or glaucoma, Punch Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain that is relaxing and euphoric. Punch Cake has a sweet and fruity grape flavor mixed with a touch of diesel & spice & everything nice upon exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a grapey diesel overtone that turns heavy and spicy the more that you toke.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.