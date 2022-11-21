About this product
Pure Michigan is a pungent indica strain created by crossing Oreoz and Mendo Breath. Some of the reported effects are aroused, giggly, relaxed, and creative. Pure Michigan has a spicy aroma with hints of diesel and a flavor profile of vanilla, lime, and ammonia. This strain is said to be beneficial for those suffering gastrointestinal issues as well as anxiety and stress.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057