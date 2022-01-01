About this product
Purple Haze is a dreamy sativa strain popularized by Jimi Hendrix's classic song by the same name.
Purple Haze produces a euphoric and psychedelic experience with high energy and plenty of cerebral stimulation. Earthy and sweet with hints of berry and spice, Purple Haze promotes creativity and is a great option for daytime use and social situations.
Purple Haze produces a euphoric and psychedelic experience with high energy and plenty of cerebral stimulation. Earthy and sweet with hints of berry and spice, Purple Haze promotes creativity and is a great option for daytime use and social situations.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.