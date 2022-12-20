About this product
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that comes from crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. It has subtly sweet earthy notes with undertones of juicy berries and provides full body relaxation. Euphoric and long lasting, Purple Kush is perfect for those suffering from chronic pain, stress, and sleeplessness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057