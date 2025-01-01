Purple Sunset is an indica hybrid known for its sweet, fruity flavor and serene, mood-lifting effects. A cross of Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Sunset Sherbet, this strain offers a rich aroma of berries, citrus, and floral spice. The high begins with a gentle wave of euphoria that brightens the mind before settling into a calm, body-soothing relaxation. Perfect for unwinding at the end of the day, Purple Sunset delivers a balanced, blissful experience as beautiful as its name suggests.