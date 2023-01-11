About this product
Racefuel OG is balanced hybrid that starts as a energizing cerebral high and slowly melts into a relaxing body buzz that is said to help ease minor pain, anxiety, as well as restore a low appetite. Racefuel OG has an earthy flavor profile with notes of gasoline and skunk as well as a citrus/ pine aroma.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057