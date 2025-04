Raspberry Diesel is a sativa-leaning hybrid that perfectly balances fruity sweetness with a sharp, fuel-like kick. Born from the flavorful cross of Sour Diesel and Sweet Cherry Afghan, this strain offers a bold aroma of fresh raspberries, tart cherries, and pungent diesel, making it a standout for both flavor chasers and classic fuel lovers. Its effects are uplifting, focused, and energizing, kicking in with a clear-headed cerebral buzz that gradually mellows into a light body relaxation.

