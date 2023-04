Red Dragon is a powerful sativa cannabis strain created by crossing Himalayan Kush and Utopian Haze. Both energizing and motivating, Red Dragon provides a cerebral effect that can be a bit intense and feelings of paranoia have been documented. This strain has a sweet and spicy flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit and berries. This is a great strain for those with ADD/ADHD, migraines, nausea, and asthma.

