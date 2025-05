Rockstar is a potent indica-dominant hybrid known for its relaxing body effects and earthy, skunky aroma. A cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, this strain delivers a bold flavor profile featuring pungent notes of spice, herbs, and diesel, with subtle undertones of sweet grape.



The high from Rockstar hits with a calming wave of physical relaxation and a mild cerebral lift, making it great for evening use or unwinding after a long day. It’s a popular choice for relieving stress, pain, muscle tension, and insomnia.

